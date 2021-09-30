Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $62.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AA. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 2.65. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.49.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alcoa will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Alcoa by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Alcoa by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Alcoa by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.