Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 87,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 305,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Aleafia Health from $7.06 to $5.81 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.

Aleafia Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, which focuses on medical cannabis healthcare solutions. It operates medical cannabis care through medical cannabis clinics, processing and distribution facility, and innovative research. Its brands include Emblem and Symbl. The company was founded on February 02, 2007 and is headquartered in Concord, Canada.

