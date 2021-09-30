Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 10,700.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGNPF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 155,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,837. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.44.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

