Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.68

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.68 and last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 1569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

ALKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 12.46.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $3,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 65,861 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $2,340,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,607 shares of company stock worth $8,584,405.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

