Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. Allot Ltd., formerly known as ALLOT COMM LTD, is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ALLT opened at $14.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $521.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 0.60. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Allot Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

