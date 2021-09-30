AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading 3.5% Higher

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) rose 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $24.56. Approximately 3,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 288,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

ALVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 3.35.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Equities analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AlloVir news, insider Agustin Melian sold 18,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $371,534.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 498,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,096.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 5,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $148,373.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,770 shares of company stock valued at $910,723. Company insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in AlloVir by 115.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 260.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

