Allstar Health Brands (OTCMKTS:ALST) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Allstar Health Brands shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 223,986 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

Allstar Health Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALST)

AllStar Health Brands, Inc manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical and natural health products. It offers pain relief, nutritional supplements and vitamins & minerals products under the AllStar Health brand. The company was founded by Ronald W. Porter and Everett Sequeira on April 7, 1997 and is headquartered Aventura, FL.

