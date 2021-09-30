Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 837,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,863 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $41,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,177.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

ALLY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 68,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,971. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.60. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

