Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Stock Price Up 10%

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) rose 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.30. Approximately 270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 151,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

TKNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

