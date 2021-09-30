Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded down $13.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,673.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,811. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,783.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,484.65. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,433.23 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.