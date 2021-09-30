Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Lowered by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 44.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Altria Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after buying an additional 111,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.94. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

