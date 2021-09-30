Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Independent Advisor Alliance’s 2nd Largest Position

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 5.0% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $90,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,146.65.

AMZN stock traded down $7.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,294.08. The company had a trading volume of 134,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,404.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,359.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

