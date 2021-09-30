Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $67,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $17.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,283.50. 100,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,404.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,359.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,146.65.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

