Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,792,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,982,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,630,000 after buying an additional 612,259 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 8,376.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after buying an additional 11,962,277 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 21.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,740,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,797,000 after buying an additional 1,733,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,352,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,252,000 after buying an additional 585,658 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 63.51%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

