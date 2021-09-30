American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Trading Down 3.4%

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) shares dropped 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 12,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,501,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.65.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 360.00%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,920. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 227,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

