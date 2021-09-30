American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Trimmed by Coann Capital LLC

Coann Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises about 7.9% of Coann Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Coann Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,893,000 after purchasing an additional 137,644 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after purchasing an additional 472,691 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,550,000 after purchasing an additional 68,026 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,894,000 after acquiring an additional 61,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,565,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,788,000 after buying an additional 102,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.99.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $81.45. 69,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.