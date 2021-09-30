American Express to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the payment services company on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

American Express has decreased its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. American Express has a payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Express to earn $9.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $171.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.99. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company has a market capitalization of $136.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Express stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 622,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of American Express worth $1,638,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

