American Express to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the payment services company on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.
American Express has decreased its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. American Express has a payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Express to earn $9.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.
Shares of AXP stock opened at $171.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.99. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company has a market capitalization of $136.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Express stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 622,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of American Express worth $1,638,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.72.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
