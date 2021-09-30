American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $30,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $270.01 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

