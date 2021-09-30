Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $545.28 Million

Analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will announce sales of $545.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $532.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $556.90 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $519.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of AMRX opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,863,000 after acquiring an additional 391,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,664,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 257,997 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,755,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after buying an additional 3,577,327 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,732,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after buying an additional 303,813 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

