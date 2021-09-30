Analysts Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will post $24.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $70.00 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $9.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 161.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $93.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $170.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $93.68 million, with estimates ranging from $38.86 million to $157.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 6,143 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $300,454.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $86,132.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,558 shares of company stock worth $4,089,797. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNLI opened at $49.42 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average of $59.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.41 and a beta of 1.88.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

