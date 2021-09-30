Analysts Anticipate Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.99 Billion

Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will post sales of $8.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.44 billion and the lowest is $8.54 billion. Enterprise Products Partners posted sales of $6.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $36.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.89 billion to $37.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $36.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.50 billion to $39.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.91.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $21.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

