Analysts Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $4.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $69.98 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

