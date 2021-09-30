Analysts Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $0.34. T-Mobile US posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $6.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Loop Capital began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.92.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,254,036,000 after purchasing an additional 577,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,892,654,000 after purchasing an additional 527,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,601,166,000 after purchasing an additional 519,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $128.10 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $159.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

