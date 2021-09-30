Analysts Expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Billion

Analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will report sales of $6.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.76 billion and the lowest is $5.90 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $5.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $25.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.90 billion to $26.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $25.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.42 billion to $26.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $27,871,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,379 shares of company stock valued at $63,453,307. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at $551,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 39.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 96.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $129.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.83. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $129.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

