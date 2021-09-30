Analysts Expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will report sales of $254.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $258.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $248.41 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $204.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.91.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total transaction of $4,566,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total value of $1,926,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,554,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,769 shares of company stock worth $25,271,505. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,845,000 after acquiring an additional 164,760 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,785,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TECH stock traded up $6.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $496.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,389. The business has a 50-day moving average of $495.83 and a 200-day moving average of $446.85. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $245.40 and a one year high of $543.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 141.36, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

