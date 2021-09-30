Analysts Expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to Announce -$1.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.23). Carnival Co. & posted earnings per share of ($2.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($6.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.12) to ($5.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,165,000 after buying an additional 1,523,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,542,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,094,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,844,000 after acquiring an additional 870,469 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,027 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCL opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.31.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

