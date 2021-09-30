Analysts Expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to Post -$0.54 EPS

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will post ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.50). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIGR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 166,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $226.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.34. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.