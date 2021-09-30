Analysts Expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to Post -$0.54 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will post ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.50). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIGR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 166,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $226.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.34. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.