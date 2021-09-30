Analysts Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $996.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $826.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

GIII stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.50. 4,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,023. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,208,000 after acquiring an additional 427,682 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 624,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,631,000 after purchasing an additional 67,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 606,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 66,449 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

