Analysts Expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.88 Million

Analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report $82.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.00 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $91.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $345.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $351.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $325.89 million, with estimates ranging from $318.40 million to $333.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HomeStreet by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet stock opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $859.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

