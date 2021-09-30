Analysts Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to post $25.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.42 million. Outset Medical reported sales of $13.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $99.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.60 million to $99.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $140.68 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $151.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of OM traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,190. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.43. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $66.96.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $153,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,478.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nabeel Ahmed bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $37,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,967.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,540. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter worth $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

