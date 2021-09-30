Analysts Expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report $82.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QAD’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.84 million and the highest is $83.71 million. QAD posted sales of $76.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full year sales of $337.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.82 million to $343.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $366.73 million, with estimates ranging from $362.13 million to $374.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.67 million.

QADA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair cut shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

QAD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,909. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.64. QAD has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $89.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of QAD by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of QAD by 511.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in QAD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in QAD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

