Analysts Offer Predictions for Heartland BancCorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp in a report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s FY2021 earnings at $8.67 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of HLAN stock opened at $91.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.74. Heartland BancCorp has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $2.508 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.24%.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

