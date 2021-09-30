Analysts Set American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) PT at $23.25

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMWL shares. Cowen reduced their target price on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $9.00 on Monday. American Well has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other American Well news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $51,544.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,035.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,083,058.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,008 shares of company stock worth $4,239,344 over the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in American Well by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Well during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

