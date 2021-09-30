Analysts Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Target Price at $33.43

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of ARMK opened at $33.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Aramark has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average is $36.46.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aramark during the second quarter worth $177,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at $191,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Aramark by 11.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.