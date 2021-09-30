Analysts Set SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) PT at $675.00

Shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $675.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Fearnley Fonds upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on SalMar ASA in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

OTCMKTS SALRF opened at $69.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.47. SalMar ASA has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $71.80.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

