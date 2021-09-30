Analysts Set True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target at C$7.39

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNT.UN. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$7.25 price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of TNT.UN stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.34. The company has a market cap of C$639.65 million and a PE ratio of 18.66. True North Commercial REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.30 and a 52 week high of C$7.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.49%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

