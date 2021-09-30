Analysts Set Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Target Price at $34.28

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.28.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZGNX. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Zogenix stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.11. 6,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,557. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.35. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. Analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Zogenix by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Zogenix by 18.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Zogenix by 7.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Zogenix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Zogenix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 140,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

