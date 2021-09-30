Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Covestro (1COV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Covestro (ETR: 1COV):

9/29/2021 – Covestro was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

9/29/2021 – Covestro was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

9/29/2021 – Covestro was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/29/2021 – Covestro was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/28/2021 – Covestro was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/27/2021 – Covestro was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/8/2021 – Covestro was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/6/2021 – Covestro was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/3/2021 – Covestro was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/2/2021 – Covestro was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/10/2021 – Covestro was given a new €59.00 ($69.41) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/10/2021 – Covestro was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/6/2021 – Covestro was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/6/2021 – Covestro was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/6/2021 – Covestro was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/6/2021 – Covestro was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1COV opened at €59.16 ($69.60) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion and a PE ratio of 8.44. Covestro AG has a 1 year low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 1 year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €55.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

