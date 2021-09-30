Analyzing Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) and Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY)

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) and Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Royalty and Li-Cycle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Royalty 28.45% 10.07% 5.27% Li-Cycle N/A -291.66% -62.65%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Diversified Royalty and Li-Cycle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Royalty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Li-Cycle 0 1 5 0 2.83

Diversified Royalty presently has a consensus target price of $2.93, suggesting a potential upside of 34.79%. Li-Cycle has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 10.14%. Given Diversified Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Diversified Royalty is more favorable than Li-Cycle.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.3% of Li-Cycle shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Diversified Royalty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diversified Royalty and Li-Cycle’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Royalty $22.77 million 11.64 -$6.63 million N/A N/A Li-Cycle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Li-Cycle has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diversified Royalty.

Summary

Diversified Royalty beats Li-Cycle on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition of well-managed royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors. It also owns the following trademarks: Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres. The company was founded on July 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

