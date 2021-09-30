Analyzing JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) & Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Netlist alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Netlist and JinkoSolar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 1 0 3.00 JinkoSolar 1 3 0 0 1.75

Netlist currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.91%. JinkoSolar has a consensus price target of $39.67, suggesting a potential downside of 5.22%. Given Netlist’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Netlist is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Risk & Volatility

Netlist has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Netlist and JinkoSolar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $47.23 million 27.52 -$7.27 million ($0.04) -143.75 JinkoSolar $5.38 billion 0.37 $35.31 million $3.28 12.76

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JinkoSolar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Netlist shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of JinkoSolar shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Netlist shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Netlist and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist 19.67% 202.56% 47.20% JinkoSolar 0.43% 2.98% 0.76%

Summary

Netlist beats JinkoSolar on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.