André Larente Purchases 20,000 Shares of DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK) Stock

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK) Director André Larente purchased 20,000 shares of DIAGNOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,484 shares in the company, valued at C$133,107.16.

ADK stock opened at C$0.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70. The firm has a market cap of C$36.89 million and a PE ratio of -14.57. DIAGNOS Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$0.77.

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.08 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that DIAGNOS Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

