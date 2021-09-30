Andrews Sykes Group plc (ASY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Andrews Sykes Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ASY stock opened at GBX 517.75 ($6.76) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £218.36 million and a P/E ratio of 17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.97. Andrews Sykes Group has a 52-week low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 675 ($8.82). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 527.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 550.16.

Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

