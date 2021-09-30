Andrews Sykes Group plc (ASY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Andrews Sykes Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
ASY stock opened at GBX 517.75 ($6.76) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £218.36 million and a P/E ratio of 17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.97. Andrews Sykes Group has a 52-week low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 675 ($8.82). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 527.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 550.16.
Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile
