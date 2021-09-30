Angela Lane Buys 1,722 Shares of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Stock

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) insider Angela Lane purchased 1,722 shares of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 866 ($11.31) per share, with a total value of £14,912.52 ($19,483.30).

Shares of LON PHI traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 871 ($11.38). The company had a trading volume of 146,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,056. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 580 ($7.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 918 ($11.99). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 832.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 808.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The company has a market capitalization of £770.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57.

Get Pacific Horizon Investment Trust alerts:

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.