Angela Lane Buys 1,722 Shares of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Stock

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) insider Angela Lane purchased 1,722 shares of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 866 ($11.31) per share, with a total value of £14,912.52 ($19,483.30).
Shares of LON PHI traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 871 ($11.38). The company had a trading volume of 146,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,056. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 580 ($7.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 918 ($11.99). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 832.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 808.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The company has a market capitalization of £770.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57.
About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust
See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.