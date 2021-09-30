AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $307.82 million.AngioDynamics also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.00-0.05 EPS.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

NASDAQ:ANGO traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,571. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AngioDynamics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of AngioDynamics worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

