ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 36,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,463,000 after acquiring an additional 57,671 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ANSS opened at $340.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19.
In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.
