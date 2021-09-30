ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 36,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,463,000 after acquiring an additional 57,671 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $340.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $364.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

