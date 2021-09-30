Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Trading Down 6%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)’s share price was down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $99.65 and last traded at $100.06. Approximately 1,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 880,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on APPN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist dropped their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.80.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

