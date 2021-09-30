Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $150.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.55.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $142.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

