Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.70

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.70 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.39). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 94,432 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of £17.56 million and a PE ratio of -4.91.

About Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM)

Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Graphene Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Graphene Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.