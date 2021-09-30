AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Sells $856,321.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 10,700 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $856,321.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $1,206,645.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Vasily Shikin sold 7,300 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $584,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,250,370.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $1,175,295.00.

NYSE:APP opened at $74.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.03.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,476,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $68,234,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $29,269,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APP. Macquarie began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.62.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

