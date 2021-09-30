AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Sells $856,321.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 10,700 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $856,321.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 28th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $1,206,645.00.
- On Friday, September 10th, Vasily Shikin sold 7,300 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $584,000.00.
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,250,370.00.
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $1,175,295.00.
NYSE:APP opened at $74.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.03.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,476,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $68,234,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $29,269,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on APP. Macquarie began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.62.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
