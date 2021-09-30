Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,021.51

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,021.51 ($13.35) and traded as low as GBX 896.71 ($11.72). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 927.50 ($12.12), with a volume of 6,450 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £139.34 million and a PE ratio of 53.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 992.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,021.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th.

In other Arbuthnot Banking Group news, insider Nigel Boardman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($20,577.48).

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.